The tiny island nation of Grenada wins Olympic medals at a higher rate than any other country in the world

The United States currently leads the medal count at the Rio Olympics, but they are far from the most efficient. That distinction goes to the tiny island nation of Grenada.

Grenada has a population of just under 110,000. They also have a silver medal won by Kirani Jones in the men’s 400 meters. That gives Grenada the highest rate of medals per 100,000 citizens (0.94) of any country and it is not even close.

Grenada is followed by the island nation of the Bahama at 0.26 medals per 100,000 citizens. New Zealand (0.22) has the highest rate among countries that have won multiple medals. The United States (0.03) ranks 41st and Canada (0.04) is 32nd.

