Tiny Fox Biz Comes Close To CNBC - On A Friday Night, In The Summer

A little bird — a little bird who is not a disinterested observer — points out to us that Fox Business Network isn’t getting stomped by CNBC all the time.



Take 8 pm on a Friday in the middle of the summer, for example. Last Friday Fox Biz personal finance guru Dave Ramsey came within 11,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic of matching CNBC (53,000 viewers) at 8 pm. But you don’t want to boast to loudly about this: It’s more a comment on how low CNBC’s numbers can go after the markets close, than any achievement by Fox Business. Then again, CNBC should be killing in the ratings: it’s in 96 million homes and FBN a mere 35 million.

It is also a familiar refrain. When we checked in on Fox Biz ratings in April, and concluded that they probably weren’t stellar, we heard from an anonymous reader who was also singing the praises of Dave Ramsey.

Addendum: A reader wants us note that, per TVN, Fox Biz has indeed beaten CNBC in two different hours this spring: “The network’s 8pmET offering, The Dave Ramsey Show, has topped business news competitor CNBC twice in the A25-54 demo. Ramsey topped a Fast Money re-air on March 26 (41K v. 28K) and beat High Net Worth on April 11 (52K v. 38K)” Fox has aired approximately 2,200 hours of programming since it launched, but a win (or two) is a win.

