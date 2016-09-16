Everyone wants this tiny cube that lets you fidget at work

One of the hottest new products on Kickstarter is a small, vinyl cube that lets you spin wheels, roll a ball, click buttons and push switches. But none of this actually results in anything beyond satisfying your desire to fidget. If you are someone who clicks your pen all day at work, this “Fidget Cube” might be something you’d be interested in buying. The creators, Antsy Labs, far surpassed their Kickstarter goal in a matter of days, and they have now raised over $4 million.

