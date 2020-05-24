This 100-square-foot tiny cabin was designed by Cornell professors using reject trees, 3D printers, and a robot arm they found on eBay

Andy Chen Front elevation of cabin with large window.

Two Cornell University architecture professors designed a cabin that is partially 3D printed.

The design uses ash trees infected with an invasive beetle species that are not suitable for sawmills.

The rest of the 10-foot by 10-foot cabin is 3D printed concrete.

In Ithaca, NY, waste materials have been turned into a sustainable and futuristic tiny cabin.

Leslie Lok and Sasha Zivkovic, both assistant professors of architecture at Cornell University, are behind this project from their experimental design studio, Hannah.

The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive beetle species that threatens ash trees in the US. The beetles make full-grown ash trees unsuitable for sawmills and construction because of the irregular shape. With this design, Hannah found a way to repurpose these trees that were previously considered waste material. The studio created a 100-square-foot prototype in rural upstate New York, and it survived its first New York winter.

Take a look at the innovative design.

Irregularly shaped logs, like those drawn here, were sourced for the prototype.

Drawing by HANNAH Collection of logs sourced for the cabin.

The studio found an old robot arm on eBay which was previously used by General Motors.

Andy Chen Robot.

The design was based around the curved wood that characterises infected trees.

HANNAH Sliced wood panel from curved log.

An early prototype showed what the wood could become.

HANNAH Robotically cut facade prototype.

Then, using the Robotic Construction Lab at Cornell, the robot was reprogrammed to cut and shape the wood into usable shapes.

Drawing by HANNAH Diagram.

Irregularly shaped wood could be shaved into the right shape for paneling on the cabin.

Drawing by HANNAH Process diagram.

“Infested ash trees are a very specific form of waste material; and our inability to contain the blight has made them so abundant that we can — and should develop strategies to use them as a material” Zivkovic said.

Andy Chen Cabin corner.

“Infested ash trees often either decompose or are burned for energy. Unfortunately,both scenarios release CO2 into the atmosphere,” Zivkovic said.

Andy Chen Northeast corner of cabin.

The natural curvature of the wood is used to highlight certain points of the design, like the four windows.

Andy Chen Side profile of cabin.

Keeping elements of the wood’s natural shape also nods to its origins.

Andy Chen Interior of the cabin.

Detailing on the door is rustic, while the overall design is modern.

Andy Chen Door detail.

Designers used concrete to complement the wood and complete the design.

Andy Chen View of chimney, door, and awning.

The concrete chimney, part of a working fireplace, is the most prominent feature of the exterior.

Andy Chen Northwest corner with chimney.

The 3D printer, here, was used by designers for all the concrete elements.

Reuben Chen Top view of 3D printer.

All the concrete used in the cabin was 3D printed at the Cornell lab.

Reuben Chen Drone photo construction.

Concrete is one of the most commonly used construction materials, and concrete production is responsible for some CO2 emissions.

Andy Chen Southeast view of the cabin.

“By using 3D printing, we eliminate the use of wasteful formwork and can deposit concrete smartly and only where structurally necessary, reducing its use considerably while also maintaining a building’s integrity” Lok said.

Andy Chen 3D printed concrete structure.

3D printed concrete legs elevate the cabin to adjust to a sloped landscape.

Reuben Chen On-site construction.

The texture legs are shown here.

Reuben Chen Underside of legs.

Concrete floor tiles have a similar pattern.

Reuben Chen 3D printed concrete floor tiles.

Inside, there is a concrete table and a storage seat.

Andy Chen Interior of cabin.

A long bench is made from the same material as the window frames and can be extended into a bed if needed.

Andy Chen Interior of cabin.

The 21-foot-tall fireplace sits in one corner, next to some shelving and a small sink.

Andy Chen Interior of cabin.

The wood facade is already ventilated, so it’s prepared for rain and snow.

Andy Chen Side of door.

Over time, the wood will darken and turn a shade of grey, better blending with the concrete.

HANNAH Drone photo of cabin in forest landscape.

Designers believe that this prototype could be a look at the future of home construction and sustainability.

Andy Chen Front of cabin.

