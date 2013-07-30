Former Yankees Star Resigns From Marlins Coaching Position After Allegation That He Choked A Player

Tino Martinez, who won four World Series with the Yankees, has resigned as hitting coach for the Miami Marlins after allegations surfaced that he was both physically and verbally abusive to players.



The most serious allegation occurred during a session in a batting cage when Martinez allegedly placed his hand around rookie Derek Dietrich’s neck according to Juan C. Rodriguez of the Miami Sun-Sentinel. Dietrich had been in the majors for just one week when the alleged incident occurred.

Dietrich did not initially report the alleged incident but confirmed the story to his manager when asked. At least one player confirmed Dietrich’s account. Martinez claims he just grabbed Dietrich’s jersey.

The Dietrich incident is the most serious allegation, but not the only one. Among other incidents, Martinez was also accused of berating a minor leaguer during spring training for working with the team’s minor league hitting instructor.

After his resignation, Martinez admitted he may have gone too far at times, feeling he needed to be firm with the Marlins’ young players.

These allegations are likely surprising to anybody that followed Martinez’s career as a player. He was one of baseball’s most likeable players on the sport’s most popular team. But his coaching career may already be over just as it was getting started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.