Tinder released an ad for its India market -- and people are calling it out of touch

Tinder has released a new ad in India that shows an Indian parent who approves of her daughter using the dating app.

In the video, released on Tinder’s India Facebook page, a young woman is preparing to go out for the evening.

Her mother enters the room, so the daughter lies to hide the fact that she is going on a date.

The relaxed mum quickly realises that her daughter is going out with someone from Tinder which has often be referred to as a “hook-up app.”

Looking at her daughter, the mother says: “From my side, there is a right swipe for this.”



However, people on social media swiped left to the ad. Some thought the ad was unbelievable in such a conservative country, according to The BBC — where we first spotted the ad.

“Reality- Mum swiping right on daughter’s cheek,” Aditya Nayal from Delhi, India commented on the Facebook video.

However, many more think the ad is not progressive enough. Many are calling it “sanskaari,” which roughly translates as “virtuous” in Hindi.

So #Tinder is taking the “go-on-a-mum-approved-date-with-stranger” approach for its marketing in India! #hilarious https://t.co/G3H3fle909

— Mohsin Bin Latheef (@BinLatheef) May 11, 2016

Rofl. Honestly, this is scary. Does Tinder expect Indians to swipe right on its new sanskari image? https://t.co/nzqrozd1GI

— Dr.Geetika Choudhary (@geeti_choudhary) May 10, 2016

Some users compared the Tinder ad to Shaadi.com — an online wedding service that helps parents arrange marriages.

Other users said the ad showed how out of touch the dating app is with India:

That Tinder ad is so cringe. Shows how out of sync Indian business managers are with India.

— Galavant (@RageMonk) May 11, 2016

That @Tinder ad in India is the worst piece of advertising the country has seen since the Dettol campaign.

— Arpan (@arfunnnnn) May 9, 2016

The comment posted with the video describes Tinder as a place for “friends, lovers, mentors, acquaintances, partners, movie-buddies or soulmates” to meet. People have speculated that this is a part of the app’s repositioning as being useful for more than just an hook-ups.

Tinder was not immediately available to comment on the social media reaction to the ad.

