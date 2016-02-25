The hottest jobs in America for men and women, according to Tinder swipes

Nathan McAlone
Top GunParamount PicturesPilot Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun’ (1986)

Tinder has released a list of the most “swiped-right” jobs in the US, indicating which careers people look for in a match. Pilot was the most popular men’s job while physical therapist snagged the top spot for women. The ones that made both lists: founder/entrepreneur, college student, and teacher.

Tinder introduced the ability to add job information, along with education, to profiles in November.

“I think the thing that has shocked me [in developing Tinder] is that when it comes to establishing an initial impression, there’s a very finite set of things we look at to decide whether we want to have a conversation with someone,” Tinder CEO Sean Rad told Business Insider. “How you look (and what that says about your personality), common connections, career, education. 90% of it comes down to that.”

Here is the list of the hottest jobs on Tinder, for the last three months:

Men:

  1. Pilot
  2. Founder/Entrepreneur
  3. Firefighter
  4. Doctor
  5. TV/Radio Personality
  6. Teacher
  7. Engineer
  8. Model
  9. Paramedic
  10. College Student
  11. Lawyer
  12. Personal Trainer
  13. Financial Advisor
  14. Police Officer
  15. Military

Women:

  1. Physical Therapist
  2. Interior Designer
  3. Founder/Entrepreneur
  4. PR/Communications
  5. Teacher
  6. College Student
  7. Speech Language Pathologist
  8. Pharmacist
  9. Social Media Manager
  10. Model
  11. Dental Hygienist
  12. Nurse
  13. Flight Attendant
  14. Personal Trainer
  15. Real Estate Agent

