The hottest jobs in America for men and women, according to Tinder swipes

Tinder has released a list of the most “swiped-right” jobs in the US, indicating which careers people look for in a match. Pilot was the most popular men’s job while physical therapist snagged the top spot for women. The ones that made both lists: founder/entrepreneur, college student, and teacher.
Tinder introduced the ability to add job information, along with education, to profiles in November.
“I think the thing that has shocked me [in developing Tinder] is that when it comes to establishing an initial impression, there’s a very finite set of things we look at to decide whether we want to have a conversation with someone,” Tinder CEO Sean Rad told Business Insider. “How you look (and what that says about your personality), common connections, career, education. 90% of it comes down to that.”
Here is the list of the hottest jobs on Tinder, for the last three months:
Men:
- Pilot
- Founder/Entrepreneur
- Firefighter
- Doctor
- TV/Radio Personality
- Teacher
- Engineer
- Model
- Paramedic
- College Student
- Lawyer
- Personal Trainer
- Financial Advisor
- Police Officer
- Military
Women:
- Physical Therapist
- Interior Designer
- Founder/Entrepreneur
- PR/Communications
- Teacher
- College Student
- Speech Language Pathologist
- Pharmacist
- Social Media Manager
- Model
- Dental Hygienist
- Nurse
- Flight Attendant
- Personal Trainer
- Real Estate Agent
NOW WATCH: How to see if someone is mooching off your Netflix account
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.