The hottest jobs in America for men and women, according to Tinder swipes

Tinder has released a list of the most “swiped-right” jobs in the US, indicating which careers people look for in a match. Pilot was the most popular men’s job while physical therapist snagged the top spot for women. The ones that made both lists: founder/entrepreneur, college student, and teacher.

Tinder introduced the ability to add job information, along with education, to profiles in November.

“I think the thing that has shocked me [in developing Tinder] is that when it comes to establishing an initial impression, there’s a very finite set of things we look at to decide whether we want to have a conversation with someone,” Tinder CEO Sean Rad told Business Insider. “How you look (and what that says about your personality), common connections, career, education. 90% of it comes down to that.”

Here is the list of the hottest jobs on Tinder, for the last three months:

Men:

Pilot Founder/Entrepreneur Firefighter Doctor TV/Radio Personality Teacher Engineer Model Paramedic College Student Lawyer Personal Trainer Financial Advisor Police Officer Military

Women:

Physical Therapist Interior Designer Founder/Entrepreneur PR/Communications Teacher College Student Speech Language Pathologist Pharmacist Social Media Manager Model Dental Hygienist Nurse Flight Attendant Personal Trainer Real Estate Agent

