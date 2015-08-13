Tinder had a meltdown on Twitter over a Vanity Fair article

Madison Malone Kircher
Tinder MeltdownGetty/Tinder Logo

Earlier this month, Vanity Fair published a article entitled, “Tinder and the Dawn of the ‘Dating Apocalypse‘” — and Tinder’s PR team reacted to it on Twitter as if it was, indeed, the end of the world.

Written by Nancy Jo Sales, the Vanity Fair piece takes a hard look at how technology and apps, like Tinder, have changed the dating game.

She uses interviews with several, Tinder-using millennials around the country to support her story. You should give it a read.

Now, the dating app’s PR team has called out Vanity Fair and Sales in a firestorm of over 30 tweets. 

It all started on Tuesday, when Sales tweeted a statistic about Tinder users from a GlobalWebIndex Survey claiming that 30% of Tinder users are married.

It’s worth mentioning that this statistic did not appear in Sales’ Vanity Fair piece. 

Here’s that tweet.  

 Tinder responded, alleging that the GlobalWebIndex data is incorrect. 

This prompted a stream of tweets from Tinder, like this one directed at Vanity Fair.

Tinder then proceeded to call out Sales and Vanity Fair for the lack of “data” in the piece. 

“It doesn’t seem like you’re interested in facts,” Tinder tweeted. 

Apparently, Tinder doesn’t believe Sales’ interviews provided enough information to support her piece. 