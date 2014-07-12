Tinder, A $US500 Million Dating App, Used This Pitch Deck When It Was Just A Tiny Startup

Tinder is a dating app that was created in an IAC accelerator program, Hatch Labs, in 2012. Since then its popularity has soared to billions of monthly pageviews, millions of daily matches, and a $500 million valuation.

Tinder isn’t a traditional startup since the majority of it is owned by IAC. But like many young companies, it began as a fledgling idea under another name, Match Box.

What was Tinder like when it was first devised in 2012?

TechCrunch’s Jordan Crook found an early Tinder pitch deck. Here’s what the $US500 million app was like when it was first starting out and how it planned to monetise.

Tinder used to be called Match Box. The company changed the name because it was too similar to another IAC dating company, Match.com. To demonstrate its idea, Tinder used a single guy 'Matt' as an example. Matt sees an attractive girl but is too shy to approach her. Rejection is the worst. Tinder, or Match Box as it was called then, was positioned as the cure for humiliation and public rejection. Originally, Tinder used thumbs up and down signs, not X or √ to rate profiles on the app. Just like Tinder today, Match Box showed you single people nearby and only allowed you to message people who liked your profile in return. Here's what early Tinder messages looked like. Tinder's core features are pretty simple. Matches require mutual liking, and Wi-Fi is used to show a user's location. Tinder thought it'd monetise with in-app purchases and a freemium model, where the first few matches cost no money and every match after costs $US1. Tinder also toyed with the idea of promoted profiles. Tinder hasn't implemented any of these payment features.

