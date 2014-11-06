Tinder Founder Says Working For The Company Is So Awful Ex-Employees Have A 'Support Group'

One of Tinder’s cofounders has spoken out in a new interview about life inside the company, revealing what it was like to work for CEO Sean Rad.

Rad revealed in a recent Forbes cover story that he has been ousted from the company he founded, as IAC, the parent company, searches for a more experienced CEO.

Now, one of the company’s founders has talked to the New York Post in reaction to the news of his former boss’s firing.

“Karma’s a bitch,” said Chris Gulczynski about Rad’s announcement. He goes on to explain that Rad’s company operated in a “frat-like” environment, accusing Rad of being a “haphazard” manager.

We reached out to Tinder for comment on this story and will update this post if we hear back.

Gulczynski also explained that Rad would often talk about ways to free Tinder from its parent company’s control, as well as hiding the fact that Tinder was not an independent company.

Tinder’s co-founder also claims that there are many former employees who left the company on bad terms. “We have a whole family of Tinder people,” he said. “It’s like an ex-Tinder support group.”

