Meet 'Tinderella' -- The 27-Year-Old Queen Of Online Dating

Swipe right, swipe left, swipe right, chat a little, set up a date, go out, come home and write about it.

It’s 2014, and this is the life of “Tinderella,” a woman who blogs her way through Tinder date after Tinder date, hoping to meet Prince Charming…or at least someone who isn’t totally terrible.

DNAInfo calls her the “real life a mirror-image of the heroine from the movie “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” minus the chain-smoking and fashion blunders.”

Tinderella, 27, wishes to remain anonymous but describes herself as blonde and British.

She also keeps her dates anonymous. “The Married Tinder” and “The Republican Tinder” are guys she went out with — DNAInfo reports “When “The Married Tinder” was recognised by another Tinder user (who forwarded Married Tinder the blog post), she said he emailed her and thanked her “for being discreet” with her writing.”

One of her dates even cried about his ex to her . She’ll also record what she wore. A few thousand people a month, according to the blogger, tune in. She says each date post gets about 2,000 hits.

In a post, she writes:

Med Student was already there, sitting at a table with a beer. He was even more attractive in person but I was so annoyed by my surroundings that I only noticed this begrudgingly. We shared awkward hellos that I could barely hear over the Irish jigging and I sat down. He didn’t offer me a drink so after a stony silence I said, ‘Well, I’m just going to get myself a drink’. Perhaps remembering that he was on a date and not in the student halls he suddenly leapt up and took my order. I told him I’d like a glass of wine then tried to ‘smile sweetly’ (but probably glared maliciously) and asked if he wouldn’t mind telling the bartender to turn the music down. He looked a bit taken aback, as though he hadn’t even noticed the loud and terrible Irish music (HOW?) If I’m going to spend an evening sitting in puddles of old beer, I draw the line at concurrently becoming deaf at the hands of an Irish jig.

To read the Tinderella blog, click here.

