We asked 10 Tinder users about the Match IPO -- here's what they had to say

Match Group, the IAC-owned company whose stable of businesses includes Tinder and OkCupid, went public on Thursday, after pricing its initial public offering at $US12 per share on Wednesday.

Shares jumped as much as 24 per cent on Thursday, valuing the company at $US3.57 billion.

It’s been an eventful week for Tinder, one of Match Group’s subsidiaries. Earlier this week in an interview with the Evening Standard, Tinder CEO Sean Rad gave a cringe-worthy interview, sparking his parent company, Match Group, to file an update about it with the SEC.

But what do Tinder’s users think of its parent company’s IPO? We decided to jump into the app and see for ourselves. We were pleasantly surprised by some of the thoughtful answers we received.

'I think they need to get rid of the CEO bad image, hbu?' Screenshot 'It's good for (CEO Sean) Rad but you don't know what the future of the app looks like.' Screenshot 'Well I think his personality really came out which is synonymous with many frat house tech startups both here in NYC and the valley.' Screenshot 'Seems to be the way all these tech firms go. Always part of the exit strategy for early investors.' Screenshot 'I think the confusion between sodomy and sapiosexual was bad PR.' Screenshot 'i like tinder u?' Screenshot 'I wonder if it will change anything about how everything works haha' Screenshot 'Technically, the parent company Match is the IPO.' Screenshot 'I don't think it will be a good investment lol' Screenshot 'I have no idea what that means' Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.