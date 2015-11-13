A Tinder user asked a woman to refund him for her coffee after she refused a second date

No Bad Dates, Just Good Stories Lauren Crouch wrote on her blog No Bad Dates, Just Good Stories that her Tinder date requested she refund him after she refused a second date.

28-year-old Lauren Crouch wrote this week that her Tinder date demanded his money back after she politely declined to go out with him again, first spotted by Metro UK.

The London-based woman met up with the man from Tinder on Thursday, according to her blog No Bad Dates, Just Good Stories. The date wasn’t off to a great start after he took her to a Costa, a coffee chain in the UK similar to Starbucks, instead of crossing the street to an independent coffee shop.

She wrote that their 32-minute conversation seemed “normal” until the unnamed man said he had to leave to receive an Ocado meal delivery. He asked her to come home with him, but Crouch said she “couldn’t possibly go back to the home of someone [she had] literally just met.”

After they said their goodbyes, Crouch wrote she thought that would be the end of it, but the man texted her to ask if they could see each other again and he would cook a meal for her at his home. Crouch replied a few hours later, politely refusing and saying she didn’t think they had great chemistry together.

The earnest man tried once more, but Crouch was firm in her refusal. Instead of wishing her well, the Tinder date asked for her to pay him back for the £3.50 coffee (that’s roughly $US5.33 at today’s conversion rate) he had bought at Costa.

“It’s a shame you consider a date to be a waste when it doesn’t end on your terms,” Crouch replied, offering to donate the money to a charity instead.

“I’d like to decide myself what to do with my money,” the man responded, sending her his account and routing numbers for his bank so Crouch could send him the money.

“I don’t come with a money back guarantee,” Crouch wrote on her blog, adding that she always offers to pay for herself. “Dates aren’t commodities.”

After one reader asked if she paid him back, Crouch responded sarcastically: “By carrier pigeon. In pennies.”

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the situation is almost identical to a different London woman back in September. After a 45-minute date, the man asked to cook her dinner and was rebuffed. He tried to convince her to see him again, but after she refused, he asked to be refunded for the drink he had bought her.

‘You’re unfair and I’m now sorry that I paid for your drink tonight,” he texted her. “Can I ask you to pay me back for it? It would just be fair.”

He then sent her the cost of the £4.50 (around $US7) drink as well as his routing and account number.

Perhaps we have a serial Tinder user on our hands. To read the full story and see all the texts, visit Crouch’s blog No Bad Dates, Just Good Stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.