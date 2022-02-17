‘The Tinder Swindler’ accuser is ‘heartbroken’ that Simon Leviev is on Cameo charging $200 for personalized video messages

Picture taken on July 1, 2019 shows the so-called ‘Tinder swindler’ (L) as he is expelled from the city of Athens, Greece. Getty Images/AFP/TORE KRISTIANSEN

In “The Tinder Swindler,” Pernilla Sjoholm alleged Simon Leviev scammed her out of millions of dollars.

Sjoholm appeared on the “Tamron Hall” show to respond to recent news that Leviev joined Cameo.

“To be honest, I was heartbroken to see any company to collaborate with a criminal,” she said.

“The Tinder Swindler” accuser Pernilla Sjoholm says that it’s “heartbreaking” that a company wants to “collaborate with a criminal” after learning that Simon Leviev has a Cameo account where people can pay up to $1,400 for a personalized video message from him.

Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler” follows Cecilie Fjellhøy, Sjoholm, and a third woman named Ayleen Koeleman as they set out to track down Shimon Hayut (who went by the alias Simon Leviev). The women had met the dating-app user online, and they claim he tricked them out of millions of dollars.

On Thursday, Felicity Morris (the director of Netflix’s documentary “The Tinder Swindler”) and accusers Fjellhøy and Sjoholm joined the “Tamron Hall” show in a virtual appearance. Among the topics they discussed was the latest news that Simon Leviev joined the personalized video app Cameo.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Leviev joined Cameo earlier this week. The platform is a place where fans can request personalized videos from select stars. As of publication of this article, Leviev is charging $200 for personalized video messages and $1,400 for business ones.

“To be honest, I was heartbroken to see any company to collaborate with a criminal, he is wanted, still, in Europe, so he’s just hiding in Israel at the moment,” Sjoholm said on the “Tamron Hall” show. “I think he has crimes against him, allegations against him in the US, as well, but no. It’s honestly heartbreaking.”

She continued: “I mean, we’re coming out here, sharing our story, trying to share the world a criminal and what he’s doing and for anyone to collaborate with these types of people it’s honestly, it’s very heartbreaking.”

Cameo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

As previously reported by Insider, Finnish investigative journalists, with help from women who said they were conned by Leviev, found out his true identity in 2019. Their quest was documented in the new film.

As is outlined in the Netflix project, Leviev was arrested and convicted in Finland in 2015 on charges of defrauding several women, serving two years in prison. In December of 2019, he was also sentenced to 15 months in prison in Israel after twice fleeing the country to avoid charges of theft, forgery, and fraud in 2011 and again in 2017. Leviev served five of the 15 months before being released in May of 2020.

At the end of “The Tinder Swindler,” a title card says “it is estimated he has swindled $10 million from victims across the globe.”

On the “Tamron Hall” show, Sjoholm also addressed the news that Leviev has hired a talent manager, a woman named Gina Rodriguez, to help him pursue “a career in the entertainment industry.”

“As a woman, I don’t know how you can go to bed at night,” she said. “I mean, this could be your daughter that this happened to, it could be your sister, your family member that this happened to. It’s not that he scammed us, he put death threats on us. I mean, like, it’s serious things.”

Rodriguez did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment on behalf of herself or Leviev.

Rodriguez, a talent manager with Gitoni Inc., spoke with ET about representing Leviev.

“I was intrigued with the Netflix story,” Rodriguez told ET. “I saw the world’s greatest salesman. It left me with a lot of unanswered questions and was very biased. I believe there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the chance to tell their side of the story.”

According to ET, Leviev is looking into a potential podcast, hosting a dating show, and/or writing a book.

As previously reported by Insider, since the premiere of the Netflix documentary, the women who say the “Tinder Swindler” tricked them out of millions of dollars have started a GoFundMe for their debts.

“The Tinder Swindler” is available now on Netflix.