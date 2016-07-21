'Tinder Social' is here

Photo: Sebastian Reuter/ Getty Images.

Like Tinder?

Then you’ll love this.

Tinder has launched a new feature that lets users create groups and plan a night out together.

According to Sean Rad, CEO and co-founder of Tinder, the new feature offers users more ways to expand their social circles and interact with potential matches.

“We believe it’s the ultimate tool for planning your next adventure,” he says.

So here’s how it works.

After updating the app, Tinder users can “unlock” Tinder Social to gain access to the feature.

From there they can create a group by selecting 1-3 friends, who have also chosen to opt-in. They then pick an activity they want to do like “Watch the game with us,” or “Happy Hour, anyone?” and wait for a match.

When another group swipes right, the groups combine and members can chat with each other.

There’s one catch. Users can only belong to one group at a time. Which means you can’t hit happy hour and then watch the game without leaving a group first.

All group matches expire at noon the following day, refreshing a user’s opportunity to meet new people.

So far Tinder Social is only available to Tinder users in Australia, the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and India.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.