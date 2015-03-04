If you're over 30, you're going to have to pay more for Tinder's new sub service

The dating app Tinder has released a new premium service called Tinder Plus. The app has added features like “Rewind” which allows users to undo an accidental swipe left (skipping a potential match) and a new “Passport” feature allows users to widen their search criteria beyond their city. The app currently costs $US9.99 for those under 30, and $US19.99 for those 30 and above. Watch the ad for their new service above.

Video courtesy of Tinder

