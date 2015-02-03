Tinder's paid version 'Tinder Plus' is arriving next month

Tinder’s been testing a paid version of its dating app called “Tinder Plus” for some time now, and it’s arriving in the US next month.

Tinder Plus introduces the much-requested Undo button, which allows users having second thoughts to rewind a swipe from ever happening. There’s also Passport, which lets people widen their search area to find more (or different) people.

Details about the impending launch were first discovered by TechCrunch, which noticed a few lines in the most recent Tinder app update that mentioned the Undo button and Passport.

While everyone who downloaded the most recent update technically has all the ingredients for Tinder Plus inside the app’s software, Tinder told TechCrunch it’s waiting until March to enable the service.

Both of Tinder’s mobile apps recently received updates on the respective app stores where the feature was mentioned in the app’s update text — hinting at an imminent arrival. However, Tinder says that Plus is not yet being enabled for end users in the U.S. at this time — and the app’s update text descriptions will be edited to reflect this. Instead, the dating service says its U.S. launch is still on track for a mid-to-late March time frame.

Tinder has yet to reveal official pricing for Tinder Plus, but recent leaks have suggested a $US6.99 monthly subscription. So far, Tinder has been testing multiple price points, charging anywhere from $US1.99 to $US19.99 in various markets.

