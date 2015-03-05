The first ad for Tinder Plus sees a woman go on a sex-filled tour of Europe with her Tinder matches

YouTube/Tinder Tinder has launched its first ad showing the benefits of signing up for Tinder Plus.

Dating app Tinder is going through a huge transformation, having recently rolled out a paid subscription service called Tinder Plus.

It has already reached Europe and is due to launch in the US at some point later this month. In the UK, Tinder costs £14.99 ($US23) a month for those over 28-years-old, while those under 28 only have to fork out £3.99 ($US6) per month.

To promote the benefits of signing up to the paid-for service, Tinder appointed production agency MagnaCarta.tv to create a 90-second spot, Adweek reports.

The ad sees a woman gallivanting through London, Paris, and Istanbul with two of her Tinder matches. She visits iconic landmarks in London and attends a football game with one of her right-swipes, but it seems he’s not quite her type. Then she sees “Sam,” who lives in Paris who she jets off to visit. Things get steamy and he decides to join her on vacation in Istanbul.

The whole adventure is soundtracked by “Class Historian” by Broncho.

The spot demonstrates two of Tinder Plus’ key new features: “Passport,” which lets you swipe left and right through potential matches in a city without actually being there, and the “Undo” button, which lets people go back and reverse their error if they accidentally swiped left (which indicates you’re not interested) without meaning to.

Here’s the ad in full.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Liam Neeson transformed what could have been an ordinary mobile game ad into a Super Bowl great



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.