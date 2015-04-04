Tinder launches its first-ever video ad to promote Bud Light's fake party town

You can now swipe right for Bud Light.

Tinder is testing out its first-ever native video ad through a partnership with Bud Light to promote the beer’s fake party town, Whatever, USA.

Tinder users who swipe right when they find Bud’s Whatever, USA profile will be able to enter to win an invitation to the beer-soaked weekend (last year’s revelry took place in Crested Butte, Colorado).

If they flick through four or five photos, the video will show up. Tinder and Bud Light worked together for the last six months to create ads specifically made for the dating app.

“There’s a lot of synergies between the Tinder audience and the audience we’re looking for,” Bud Light director of marketing, Hugh Cullman, told AdWeek.

This isn’t Tinder’s first stab at monetisation. The company recently rolled out Tinder Plus, a premium subscription service, and teamed up with Gillette to sell it data about how often people swipe right on dudes with beards.

Tinder president Sean Rad says that these first video ads don’t mean an onslaught is right around the corner.

“Depending on how this goes, users might see more of this, but it’s going to be a long time until this is a consistent part of your experience,” he told AdWeek.

