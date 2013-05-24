Hugely Popular Dating App Tinder Just Launched A New Killer Feature

Tinder, the extremely popular iPhone dating app, just launched a new matchmaking feature.



Matchmaker allows users to create a match between any two of their Facebook friends for any reason.

Once the couple has been matched the two friends can then chat in Tinder without sharing contact information, unless they choose to do so.

Think of Matchmaker as a digital way to introduce two friends who you think may hit it off. Although It might be a good idea to check with your friends first before you start matching them with just anybody.

Tinder is available for iPhone and is a free download via Apple’s App Store. If you already have the app simply update it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.