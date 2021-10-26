How to log into Tinder, the popular dating app, using a computer or mobile device

A Tinder login requires you to enter your mobile phone number.

You can also link your account to your Apple ID, Google, or Facebook account to log in quickly.

You can access your Tinder account from a web browser on your computer, in addition to the popular mobile app.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Tinder, the app that popularized the concept of swiping right or left to sort through potential dating options, lets you log into your account several ways, though they’re all tied to your mobile phone number. This way, Tinder ensures your account is unique and prevents people from creating multiple accounts on a single phone.

How to log into Tinder on a mobile device

Logging into Tinder is essentially the same on iOS and Android, and if you already have a Tinder account, takes just a couple of taps.

If you’re using an iOS device, tap Sign In, then choose how you want to sign in: Tap Sign in with Apple, Sign in with Facebook or Sign in with Phone Number. Tap the option you prefer and follow the instructions. To use the first two options, you’ll need to allow Tinder to connect your account to your Apple ID or Facebook account. To sign in with your phone number, Tinder will text you a six-digit passcode.

You can sign into Tinder with your mobile phone number or using Apple, Google, or Facebook. Dave Johnson

To sign in with an Android device, you’ll see options to Log in with Google, Log in with Facebook, or Log in with Phone Number right away. Tap the sign in method you prefer and follow the directions.

How to log into Tinder on a computer

You can also log into Tinder from your computer using a web browser, though you will still need to have a Tinder account that’s connected to a mobile phone number.

1. Open the Tinder website in a web browser.

2. At the top right of the page, click Log in.

3. Choose the login option you prefer: Log in with Google, Log in with Facebook, or Log in with Phone Number and follow the instructions to complete the login.

Click Log in to see your sign-in options in a web browser. Dave Johnson

What to do if you can’t log into Tinder

If you can’t log into the Tinder app or website, it’s likely because your phone number has changed. To log in, you can use your account recovery email address:

1. Start the Tinder app or open the Tinder website in a web browser.

2. Select Trouble logging in? (The link is Trouble Signing In on iOS devices).

3. Enter the email address you associated with your Tinder account and send the email.

4. When the recovery email comes, click the link in the message and follow the directions to enter your new phone number.

Select Trouble logging in to recover your account. Dave Johnson

If the problem isn’t your phone number, there are a few other possible things to check:

It’s possible your device can’t connect to the internet. Make sure you have Wi-Fi or a mobile data connection.

It’s possible that Tinder is having a service outage. You can check Tinder at DownDetector to see if the site is working.

If you still can’t connect, you can uninstall Tinder (here’s how to uninstall an app on Android or uninstall an app on iOS) and then reinstall it.

What is Tinder? Here’s what you should know about the popular dating appHow to use Tinder’s safety tools like the panic button and message screening to stay safe while matchingHow to block someone on the Tinder app by unmatching from them‘Does Tinder notify users of screenshots?’: No, but here’s what you should know before you screenshot a conversation or profile