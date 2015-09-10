Tinder is adding a new option to swipe up and 'super like' other users

Vimeo/Tinder Tinder users can now super like each other.

Dating app Tinder has announced that it is straying from its simple left and right swipe model and will allow users to swipe up on profiles and “super like” each other.

Here’s how Tinder works right now: You swipe left if you don’t like someone, and swipe right if you do. If you both swipe right, then you match! Then you can talk.

But now Tinder is shaking things up. You can swipe up or tap a blue star on users you really like. Users will be able to tell if another user has “super liked” them.

“Super likes” are being tested in Australia right now, but Tinder says that the functionality will launch around the world later this year. Currently users are given one super like a day, but that could change as Tinder tests the feature.

The new functionality is similar to European dating app Happn, which allows users to send each other “charms” to signal their interest. Tinder CEO Sean Rad has given a new interview to TechCrunch, and hinted that filters to sort Tinder users by height and other factors could “potentially” be coming soon.

Tinder has released a new video to promote the “super like” feature:

