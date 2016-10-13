Tinder can now automatically figure out your hottest photo to get you more matches

Tinder is launching a new feature called “smart photos” which will figure out your most attractive photos and reorder your profile so you’re more likely to get matches.

The feature works by continuously varying which of your photos appear first, then examining the results. This constant testing means that the app can figure out which photo is the most likely to result in a right-swipe, Tinder’s version of a like.

Tinder says smart photos has been in testing and resulted in a 12% increase in matches. That’s good for Tinder — it makes it users more pleased with the service, and good for users too.

This isn’t the only dating app that’s trying to help its users find the best photos, though. Coffee Meets Bagel launched a “photo lab” feature earlier this year that let people submit two of their photos for reviews from other users. The app used this data to measure which photo was more appealing, and then users could change their profile. Tinder’s new smart photos feature takes a similar approach, but does it all automatically.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.