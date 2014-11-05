Tinder Is Launching An 'Undo' Button To Let You Re-Examine Someone You Accidentally Swiped Away

Tinder has a few new products that will be launched soon including an “undo” feature, according to Forbes’ Steven Bertoni.

The undo button will allow users who have already swiped left (no) or right (yes) on another person’s profile re-examine their choice. Before if you swiped away a profile, there was no getting the page to repopulate and the profile was lost.

Tinder is a popular dating application that’s owned largely by IAC. Its CEO, Sean Rad, just announced he’d be stepping down from his leadership role there, although he may remain on the company’s board.

Other features Tinder plans to launch is a premium account, which will offer new features — potentially like “undo — and “Places,” which will allow people who frequent the same spots to meet over the app. In the future, Tinder may even be able to accept payments through the Places feature. Tinder will also let users check out profiles in other locations that are farther away from their current whereabouts.

The app has been downloaded 40 million times, according to Bertoni. About 1.2 billion profiles are swiped left or right daily.

