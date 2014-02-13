Athletes Are Saying Tinder In The Olympic Village Is 'Next Level'

The Olympians have been in Sochi for about a week now, and things are starting to heat up.

No we’re not just talking about the competition. It seems Jamie Anderson, the 23-year-old American snowboarder, dished to US Weekly that swiping through Tinder is what the athletes have been doing when off the slopes or the rink.

Tinder is a location-based dating and hookup app that matches you with prospective people nearby, so hundreds of athletes essentially living together provides endless opportunity.

Here’s what Anderson had to say about it,

“Tinder!” Anderson told Us [Weekly] with a laugh about the dating app. “Tinder in the Olympic Village is next level. It’s all athletes! In the mountain village it’s all athletes. It’s hilarious. There are some cuties on there.”

Last week, New Zealand snowboarder Rebecca Torr complained she couldn’t find the Jamaican bobsled team on the app.

But of course, Anderson has her priorities in check.

Reports Us Weekly,

Anderson eventually had to remind herself, however, to focus on the real prize and put her love life on hold. “There was a point where I had to be like OK, this is way too distracting,” she said of using Tinder. “I deleted my account to focus on the Olympics.”

