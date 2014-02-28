Hot Dating App Tinder Now Matches 10 Million People Per Day, Up From 5 Million In December

Sochi on Tinder Tumblr Olympian Katia Griffiths was a Tinder user at Sochi

Tinder CEO and co-founder Sean Rad spoke at Upfront Summit in Los Angeles today. He told the audience his app is now matching 10 million people per day, up from 5 million in December.

He also said users are opening the app seven times per day.

For a comparison, as of July, Tinder had matched 75 million people total.

Tinder has had explosive growth pretty much since inception. But there is a likely culprit for this particular traffic surge:

The Sochi Olympics.

Gold-medalist snowboarder Jamie Anderson told Us Weekly that Tinder at Sochi was “next level.” She said there were so many “cuties” on the app that it became a distraction and she had to delete the dating service from her phone.

Soon, a Tumblr was created to promote all the attractive young Olympians who were using Tinder at Sochi.

Rad told The Wall Street Journal that Tinder saw a “400% day-over-day increase of new users in Sochi” once the Olympics began. He also said users were spending 77 minutes per day flipping through each other’s profiles, hunting for potential matches.

“We didn’t have a lot of activity in Sochi before the Olympics,” Rad told WSJ. “[Sochi became] one of those areas for us that have great penetration and usage.”

