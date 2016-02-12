Tinder is trying to help boost your chances of finding a date for Valentine's Day

If you’re a Tinder user still in need of a date for Valentine’s Day this weekend, Tinder knows that you’re not alone. That’s why it’s giving away one free “Super Like” per day until Sunday, February 14.

A feature usually only accessible to people who pay for Tinder’s monthly Plus subscription, Super Like is a way to tell someone you really like them in the app. Instead of swiping left or right, a swipe up initiates a Super Like. If someone has super liked you, a blue star will appear below their profile picture prompting you to Super Like them back.

A Super Like isn’t special beyond the significance it can hold when used sparingly, which is the idea behind why Tinder is only giving you one for free each day.

In case you were wondering, the best time of day to use Tinder is 9:00 p.m. Good luck!

