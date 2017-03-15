If you are swiping on Tinder during the snow storm, you're definitely not the only one

When the weather outside is frightful, residents of snow-stricken regions curl up with their tiny glowing screens and fire up Tinder, according to data from the popular dating app.

After hearing a few people talking about “Blizzard Tinder,” and hearing the hilarious phrase “blizzard buddy,” I decided to check in with Tinder to see if people actually do swipe more when there’s a storm out.

The answer is not only “yes,” but also that it happens in a pretty predictable fashion. So far, as Winter Storm Stella has descended on the northeast, Tinder has seen an 11% bump in usage in affected regions.

This lines up well with the past few storms. Here were the corresponding bumps in a few recent winter storms, according to Tinder:

Winter Storm Stella 2017: 11% increase (so far).

Winter Storm Niko 2017: 12% increase.

Winter Storm Jonas 2016: 10% increase.

So if you are bored at home swiping on this snowy day, you aren’t alone. The only problem will be making your way through the snow if you really do want to meet up.

But word to the wise, don’t be like this guy:

Blizzard Tinder update: a man just sent me a gif of JFK’s assassination and then tried to take it back pic.twitter.com/qBZWDFhjdZ

— Kari Paul (@kari_paul) March 14, 2017

NOW WATCH: Watch winter storm Stella hit Manhattan in just 60 seconds



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.