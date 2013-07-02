Dating App Tinder Works For The Gay Community, But It Wants To Be Even Better

Online dating is increasingly becoming a viable method for people to start serious relationships, especially among same-sex couples.



There’s a handful of dating apps out there that specifically cater to the LGBTQ (lesbian gay bisexual transgender queer) community.

Think Grindr, Bender, and MISTER.

But Tinder, an app taking the online dating world by storm, wants to become a better tool for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgener, and queer (LGBTQ) community.

The app has generated more than 75 million matches since launching last October. Meanwhile, at least 50 couples have gotten engaged thanks to Tinder.

But Tinder is looking for a more solid way to determine intent for its non-straight users, Tinder CEO Sean Rad tells Business Insider.

“The product works for the gay community,” Rad says. “But we need to do a better job of sort of calling it out.”

There’s an ongoing internal debate of what terminology the app should use, Rad says. For now, users simply toggle “male” or “female” on and off.

But if someone was only interested in meeting someone who transitioned from female to male, it wouldn’t be possible to specify that or find such a person.

“I think we could do a better job of making that clear in the UI,” Rad says.

Despite all of that, there’s a lot of activity on Tinder within New York City’s gay community, Rad says.

