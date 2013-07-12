If You Want The Hottest Dating App To Launch On Android, You'll Have To Beg For It

Tinder is one of the most buzzed-about apps in the online dating space.



Since launching last October, Tinder has generated 75 million matches and at least 50 couples have gotten engaged because of it.

But the app is only currently available for iOS. In order for it to launch on Android, at least 1 million people need to request it via Twitter or Facebook.

The campaign started last week, and is about 34% complete.

It’s a smart approach for Tinder, given that it still has yet to monetise the app.

Even though Android owns 59.1% of the operating system market, device fragmentation is a huge, costly issue for developers. It takes a lot of resources for a smaller company to make an app that will work on the various Android devices out there.

Since carriers determine when to deploy Android updates, there are a ton of Android smartphones out there running different versions of the operating system (see chart below). Meanwhile, there’s a variety of phones out there with different screen sizes and internal hardware that further complicate development.

So once the demand is truly there, that’s when Tinder will launch for Android.

Researchers spotted 3,997 distinct Android devices (as of August 2012)

