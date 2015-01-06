Guys On Tinder Are Using Emoji To Play Connect Four And Pick Up Girls

Gaming Tinder isn’t exactly a revelatory concept. There are Tinder consultant companies that will revamp your profile and tell you how to talk to potential matches. And one engineer recently built a machine that endlessly swipes right on the app.

But the newest Tinder trend involves using emoji to literally play games — like Connect Four and tic-tac-toe — with the people you’re matched with.

First, you use the coloured circle emojis or the red X and O emoji to set up a game board. This may involve the use of dashes or other extraneous punctuation marks. Once you make the first move, the person you’re playing against copies and pastes the board as their response, adding in another emoji every time it’s their “move.”

Here’s what it looks like in action:

If the guy wins, he asks for the girl’s phone number. And if he loses, he’ll probably still ask for the girl’s phone number by saying he owes her drinks or dinner.

As the Daily Dot points out, this game seems to be a recurring strategy on the Reddit r/Tinder forum. At the very least, it’s a unique way to break the ice when you’re talking to a complete stranger.

