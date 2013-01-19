Normal, Non-Geeky People Are Running Rampant On A New Dating App, Tinder

Photo: iTunes

Today, one of our “normal” colleagues approached us about a new app all of her college-age friends and roommates use. It’s called Tinder.(By “normal,” we mean a non-gadget-obsessed person who isn’t an early adopter of new technology)



Tinder is a simple dating app that anonymously finds out who likes your looks nearby. If you happen to think the other person is good looking too, it offers an intro. If not, the person never knows you weren’t a fan.

It’s basically a new-age version of Hot or Not that also allows you to meet people.

You have to connect the app to your Facebook profile but don’t worry, Tinder say it will never post anything to your wall.

Here’s more on how Tinder works:

Tinder shows you someone nearby it thinks you should know, who’s single and about your age. You can anonymously like this person or skip to the next suggestion. If someone you like happens to like you back, then Tinder makes an introduction & lets you chat within the app.

Using Tinder feels more like a game than a dating app, and it’s backed by IAC, the parent company of Match and OKCupid. Try it out, Tinder is free and available for iPhone. While we’re not sure just how many normal people are using it, a simple poll of people on Twitter suggests it’s getting some wide-spread use (see the thread below). TechCrunch recently reported that the app was piloted on a few college campuses, and it has “served over one million matches in less than two months.” More than 35 million profiles have been rated on Tinder. For more on Tinder, take a walkthrough of the app >

