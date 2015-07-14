15 Tinder copycats for finding all kinds of love

A lot of millennials have fallen in love with Tinder and its “love at first swipe” formula.
But the mobile app that lets users find “love” while they’re at a bus stop or under the table at a business meeting has faced some criticism. For example, Tinder users might encounter the problem of unpicky mass-texting and unfulfilling superficiality.
If you haven’t caught Tinderitis, but want to find other ways to mingle, here are similar apps that might connect you closer to the one — or rather, a specific kind of “one” that you’re looking for.
You see a fine specimen crossing the road, but the traffic blocked you before you could say hello. Thanks to this app, you might not have missed your chance yet.
Happn is the Tinder of 'hopeless romantics' and its concept might sound a little creepy at first. While Tinder detects suitors around you, Happn uses your location to track who you've physically crossed paths with throughout your day, and compiles your matches into the app's home page.
It displays your matches in chronological order as well as a map of where exactly your paths intersected. The little heart denotes a 'charm' which you can send a desirable match, akin to the Tinder right-swipe.
Happn founder and CEO Didier Rappaport previously told Business Insider that his vision of the app was a hybrid between Tinder and a travel log.
There should be at least 10 million Happn users by the end of the year.
Sportsbuddy is like Tinder for jocks. Its first tagline was 'Play me, don't date me' -- and this flirty undertone is present throughout its promotional video. (Now the less raunchy motto is 'the game starts here.')
The app matches users with similar interests and skill levels in sports, which hopefully leads to a deeper bond between players. There's a chat function and GPS which helps users set up their games.
The seven categories are currently running and jogging, golf, gym, basketball, tennis, yoga, soccer and 'other'. Jordan Silva Mishkin, the company's director of business development, told Entrepreneur that there will be more popping out soon.
Sportsbuddy has an additional feature that allows people to apply to a network where they can teach lessons in their areas of expertise. Though we're not sure what those lessons could turn into.
If you're in your late 20s, have an advanced degree, and this app's algorithm decides you're cool and motivated enough -- congratulations, you've joined The League. But also, good luck pushing past the 117,921 who are currently on the waitlist.
Most of those already on the app who have passed screening are doctors, lawyers, and tech execs. The others await an 'acceptance algorithm,' engineered by the app tech team, which sees whether or not you're career oriented.
Once you're on the app, be sure to be on top of your messages like you're on top of your paperwork. Otherwise, there's a risk of being labelled as 'flaky'. This can also happen if you aren't picky and swipe right on too many profiles.
CEO Amanda Bradford, a Stanford grad, doesn't think that her dating app is elitist.
Dating app Hinge eliminates the strangers and matches you up with friends of friends, up to a third-degree connection.
You connect your Facebook profile to the app just like you would with Tinder, but that's when the similarities end. Hinge curates a list of single people close and limits you to those matches per day.
Hinge compiled a list of the top 30 bachelors and bachelorettes in cities like New York City and San Francisco a few months ago. The most eligible singles were determined by an algorithm of high swipe right rates, appearance, workplace, social connections, influence, and education.
It apparently cracks down on lurking cheaters and people already in relationships, in order to maintain 'a trusted place for finding relationships.'
The CEO of Hinge, Justin McLeod, previously told Business Insider that he's not competing with Tinder at all.
Tastebuds matches you up to Mr. Right if he listens to the same bands as you do.
The music-lover's version of Tinder figured that it's doing the dirty work for people who often meet buddies or lovers through music, whether it's at a bar, concert or music festival.
It selects artists from your iTunes library and blasts them on your profile, and then connects you to people nearby. You can't remove them, which means that you should probably dispose of that embarrassing pop punk band you head banged to in eighth grade.
You can also 'musically poke' users by sending them songs.
This London-based startup boasts almost 1.5 million messages flying back and forth between users.
We don't always want to get physical with our matches, so Friendsy narrows it down for you.
The app provides you with three options: friends, date, and hook up, and you can select more than one option for the campus cutie. Any kind of mutual match-up connects both parties to a chat with question prompts, like 'seen any good movies lately?'
Whereas with Tinder you can match up with those nearby, Friendsy only lets you sift through profiles of students at your university, verified by an .edu email address.
Founder Vaidhy Mutri told TechCrunch, 'we're trying to do to Tinder what Facebook did to Myspace. Make it exclusive and clean.'
Bristlr's site introduces itself better than we ever could: 'There are many people with beards who like to have them stroked. And there are many people who don't have beards, but would like to stroke them. Bristlr is the link between the two.'
Tinder may ask you your age, distance ,and gender preferences, but Bristlr only has one question: 'do you have a beard?' According to its site, Bristlr installed a 'Lothario detector', a sly device that tells you how many times the user has sent the exact same intro to entrap sleazy or otherwise unoriginal people.
There are about 85,000 current users who want to connect over their unshaven hair on the bearded network.
Quality over quantity is the mantra of Coffee Meets Bagel.
The app provides you with only one match per day at noon, and places a time bomb on it. There are two options: like or pass. If you both 'like' each other, a chat room appears, but it disappears forever after seven days.
You may have seen the CMB founders who turned down a $US30 million offer on ABC's 'Shark Tank' earlier this year. The Bay Area entrepreneurs, three sisters, left empty handed to raise their own funding to design an app for women, by women.
CMB made an unfortunately timed typo a few weeks ago that shocked its users.
Formerly known under the apt title 'Bang With Friends,' Down has a toned-down name but a similar mission.
Users are endowed with 'Down scores' -- an 'attractiveness rating' which is calculated by a mix of how many views and swipes you get, along with your social network.
Down also added a 'get date' option in addition to 'get down' to distinguish between those who are more and less serious. It's completely private, and there's also an option to undo mistakes and swipe in the opposite direction.
You may have gotten straight As in high school, but that might change with The Grade.
The Grade examines your popularity, response rates, and message quality and spits out a traditional letter grade. If you're poorly behaved enough online, you're 'expelled' from the app, although you can appeal through email.
Snap Interactive's CEO Cliff Lerner previously said in a press release: 'Our goal was to create a community of high-quality perspective matches without having to sort through the hundreds of the inappropriate and hostile singles that are so pervasive on existing dating apps.'
'Smart schools' aren't actually doing so well on The Grade. When it put together a list of colleges ranked by hottest singles, University of Miami and Arizona State University got an A+, while University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Harvard University came in last with an F.
If you're a female tired of misogyny, or just a really shy guy, Bumble might be for you.
Only ladies are permitted to make the first move once two people are matched up. The woman gets only one day to extend a message or else the match disappears. If two ladies are matched up, either of them can reach out.
Whitney Wolfe -- the disgruntled co-founder of Tinder -- previously told Business Insider, 'we're definitely not trying to be sexist, that's not the goal. I know guys get sick of making the first move all the time. Why does a girl feel like she should sit and wait around? Why is there this standard that, as a woman, you can get your dream job but you can't talk to a guy first? Let's make dating feel more modern.'
There was history in the founding of Bumble. Whitney Wolfe founded the spinoff dating app in order to let women call the shots when she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her co-founder Justin Mateen.
Pure takes 'living life to its fullest' to the next level, letting you hook up with strangers immediately.
The app allows two blunt options: 'yes' or 'no way' to determine mutual attractions. To make hiding your tracks easier, the app erases the history of the conversation and photos within an hour.
In the event that someone is flaky, catfishes you (fakes their identity), or is simply a horrible person, you're allowed to give that feedback in something called 'face control.'
The catch is that you're given five hook-up attempts -- 'tickets' to use per each one-hour visibility time you want on the app. Tickets are used, successful or not, and you need to purchase more to continue the bedroom adventures once the five are used.
Loveflutter is a quirky app that capitalises on wit over looks -- or at least wit in 140 character form, the exact length of a Tweet.
It looks like Loveflutter is trying to upend the potential shallowness of Tinder by blurring pictures of users and only making them visible when someone else clicks on their mini story. Otherwise, it's pretty much the same as Tinder, with a 'pass' and 'like' option.
Foursquare, a discovery service app similar to Yelp, powers a function called 'date ideas' which brainstorms locations for you and your match. Once settled on an idea, a user can use the 'Suggest-a-Date' function.
In the off-chance that you're a plastic surgeon, supermodel, or a celebrity, you would be qualified to use Luxy, an app that boasts that it's 'Tinder, minus the poor people.'
Create a selection of the brands you identify with like Gucci and Prada, so that in addition to bonding over your trust fund, you can talk about your expensive taste with matches.
Luxy doesn't force you to verify your income, but Luxy spokesperson Darren Shuster told CNN 'If you show up in a 20-year-old VW Bug, and request to meet at McDonald's, you won't last very long on Luxy. Look, these members drive the best cars, hang out at the fanciest hotels, live in the biggest houses, wear the best clothes. It doesn't take long to weed out those who belong on a different kind of dating site.'
According to Luxy, the average user earns $US250,000 annually.
Marijuana users aren't always comfortable bringing up on dates that they enjoy smoking weed, so High There removes that worry by creating a place for like-minded smokers to meet up with each other.
The Colorado-based startup is currently only available in the 23 states where marijuana is already legal in some form, so users shouldn't have to worry about the app disappearing anytime soon.
From a design standpoint, High There is looks a lot like Tinder. You swipe through profiles to find someone to connect with, and once you find a match you can message them with the app's built-in chat.
