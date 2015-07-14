15 Tinder copycats for finding all kinds of love

You see a fine specimen crossing the road, but the traffic blocked you before you could say hello. Thanks to this app, you might not have missed your chance yet.

Happn is the Tinder of 'hopeless romantics' and its concept might sound a little creepy at first. While Tinder detects suitors around you, Happn uses your location to track who you've physically crossed paths with throughout your day, and compiles your matches into the app's home page.

It displays your matches in chronological order as well as a map of where exactly your paths intersected. The little heart denotes a 'charm' which you can send a desirable match, akin to the Tinder right-swipe.

Happn founder and CEO Didier Rappaport previously told Business Insider that his vision of the app was a hybrid between Tinder and a travel log.

There should be at least 10 million Happn users by the end of the year.