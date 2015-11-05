The CEO of Tinder says that users will soon get more matches on the app

Getty Tinder CEO Sean Rad.

Good news, serial swipers: You could be about to start getting more matches on Tinder.

Sean Rad, CEO of the wildly popular dating app, told the audience at Irish tech conference Web Summit on Wednesday afternoon that a “huge change” to the company’s algorithm that dictates matches is coming soon — and one key change is “increasing the number of matches by over 30%.”

Calling it part of the “most significant change we’ve made to the algorithm,” Rad says it is due to be announced properly in the “next few days.”

It’s not clear how Tinder will do this — Rad didn’t elaborate — but it’s possible that the company has improved its matching technology, meaning you’re more likely to see profiles you will want to match with.

Tinder recently introduced the “super like,” a new way of indicating your interest to a potential match. It’s the most significant change to the swipe-left, swipe-right formula since the app first launched in 2012. Without providing specifics, Rad also teased that more changes to the app are in the pipeline.

The company is, he said, planning “a series of things [that] you’re going to see that’s going to help you make more sense of the sheer volume” of your matches. It’s also considering “new ways to interact.”

Rad also shared metrics on Tinder’s use. There are, he said, 1.5 million dates stemming from Tinder every week (1 million of these are first dates); there have been 9 billion matches in total, and 30 million a day; and 1.8 billion swipes are made every day.

Rad did not share figures on active users, but claimed that Tinder is “the dominant dating app in every country across the globe.”

