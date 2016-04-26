Tinder is not a game anymore and some people just aren't ready for it

Tinder is not a game anymore, you guys.

In its latest update, the popular dating app has changed one of its most iconic phrases:

Instead of prompting users who get a match to either message their prospective partner or “keep playing,” Tinder now instructs people to “keep swiping.”

It’s also eliminated the “Tell Your Friends” sharing button from the bottom of the main match screen. A spokesperson tells us that the company is testing this new update with iOS users, and that it hasn’t rolled out to all Android smartphone owners yet.

The phrase “keep playing” was emblematic of the way that Tinder has completely gamified dating.

Getting started is easy, since Tinder pulls pictures and information from a user’s existing Facebook, and choosing someone (“swiping right” on their profile) is based more on snap-judgments about their photos than it is on reading about them. Using it really does feel like “playing” — the ease of quickly swiping through profiles, the thrill of a match, and the endless flood of options makes Tinder more lighthearted and fun than dating app alternatives where you have to read through paragraphs of profile information.

And now, some users are mourning the carefree days of yore:

Tinder changed from “keep playing” to “keep swiping”. Excuse me, but Tinder is definitely a game! Why else would I download it!?

— Matthew Matysik (@MatthewMatysik) April 25, 2016

tinder now says”keep swiping” when u get a match vs.”keep playing”shit just got real on tinder & I’m not ready for that level of seriousness

— Caitlyn Murphy (@cai_murph) April 23, 2016

From “Keep playing” to “Keep swiping” Tinder 5.0 just got dead serious guys! – for more -> https://t.co/J5Fd4ZMYkY… pic.twitter.com/S89rqjoBWL

— tinderfails_ (@tinderfails_) April 22, 2016

Tinder changed “keep playing” to “keep swiping” :(

— sugar t (@samm_amberr) April 22, 2016

Tinder may have changed the “keep playing” option to say “keep swiping” but if you think I’m taking it out of my games folder you are WRONG

— hanna (@hgeldss) April 21, 2016

OK tinder why did you change “keep playing” to “keep swiping” I’m MAD

— rachael (@rachaelspano) April 21, 2016

Of course, there are some people who thought the “keep playing” minimized the weight of their quest for romance, and for those people, this change will likely come as a pleasant surprise:

I hate how when you match with someone on tinder it says “keep playing” … You think me looking for a boyfriend is a game???

— À (@chaoticandrea) April 20, 2016

when you get a match on tinder and it gives you the option to “keep playing.” Like is my search for love some type of game???

— madelaine (@maddmoreau) April 13, 2016

