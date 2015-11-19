Tinder's CEO just said something ridiculous about sexual attraction

Half a million people pay for Tinder.

The dating app claims that its enabled 8 billion connections since it launched in 2012.

So it’s disconcerting that that its chief executive, Sean Rad, just said something absurd about the nature of attraction.

Here’s the full quote from an interview he did with the Evening Standard UK:

Attraction is nuanced. I’ve been attracted to women who are …” he pauses “… well, who my friends might think are ugly. I don’t care if someone is a model. Really. It sounds clichéd and almost totally unbelievable for a guy to say this, but it’s true. I need an intellectual challenge.” “Apparently there’s a term for someone who gets turned on by intellectual stuff. You know, just talking. What’s the word?” His face creases the effort of trying to remember. “I want to say ‘sodomy’?”

Rad apparently sat down for the interview because Tinder’s parent company, Match, is set for an IPO this week.

This cringeworthy interview flies in the face of the trend of Tinder being for more than hooking up, what with the news of swipe-enabled marriage.

Too bad the guy running the show has such a tough time expressing his ideas about intellectual compatibility.

