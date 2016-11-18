Tinder CEO Sean Rad says the company's targeting 'locker room talk'

Tinder’s cofounder and CEO Sean Rad discusses how his company is combating inappropriate behaviour, or “locker room talk,” on Tinder. The company is also highlighting a new feature for the transgender community. Rad himself has taken heat for public comments that have been construed as lewd. He was demoted from CEO to president in late 2014 before assuming the role of CEO again six months later.

