Tinder brings back founder Sean Rad as CEO

Tinder has a new CEO — again.

Founder Sean Rad is stepping back into the role of CEO, reports Re/code’s Kara Swisher. He had previously stepped away from the dating app in November 2014.

Chris Payne, who had been serving CEO, only lasted five months at the position. He was hired in March 2015 to lead Tinder.

Rad had originally left the role as CEO because the company was looking for a more experienced, “Eric Schmidt-like person” as the company’s next CEO. However, i

nsiders told Forbes at the time of Rad’s original departure that Tinder’s recent sexual-harassment lawsuit was also to blame for Rad’s leaving the company.

Tinder’s ousted cofounder Whitney Wolfe accused Rad, as well as cofounder Justin Mateen, of sexually harassing her. The suit was settled in September 2014, with Forbes reporting that Wolfe gained over $US1 million in the settlement.

Developing…

