You can now pay Tinder to skip the line and improve your chances of finding a match

Getting seen on Tinder is one of the app’s greatest challenges. With millions of users around the world, chances are a large number of potential matches in your area never even come across your carefully thought out profile.

That’s all about to change.

Now Tinder is allowing people in the UK to pay to promote their profile through a new feature called “Tinder Boost.”

So what does that actually mean? Well, it essentially makes your profile one of the top profiles in your area for 30 minutes. Tinder claims this will get you up to 10x more profile views and significantly increase your chances of getting a match.

If you have Tinder Plus — £3.99 a month if you’re under 28 and £14.99 if you’re older — then you get one free Tinder Boost a week. If you want more than that, or if you don’t have Tinder Plus, then you can pay a one off fee each time you want a Boost. A single boost costs £2.29, but 10 boosts can be purchased for £15.

It’s not currently clear whether other Tinder users will be able to see that you’ve used the Tinder Boost feature but we’ve asked for more information.

“You’ve got people to meet and places to be. In fact, Tinder was designed with this in mind, providing you a simple, fun introduction to new people nearby so you can get out and meet them in the real world,” Tinder wrote in a blog post.

“Still, sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day and what you need is a boost in the right direction. Tinder Boost gives you exactly that: a way to be one of the top profiles in your area for 30 minutes.”

Tinder Boost is also being trialled in Australia.

