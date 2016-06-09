Tinder is banning under-18-year-olds from its app

Tinder is booting out underage teens.

The dating app has told TechCrunch that from next week, it will only let people sign up and use its service if they are 18 or older.

Previously, you could use the app if you were as young as 13 — but you could only be matched to other people aged between 13 and 17.

“On a platform that has facilitated over 11 billion connections, we have the responsibility of constantly assessing our different user experiences,” Tinder said in a statement.

“Consistent with this responsibility, we have decided to discontinue service for under 18 users. We believe this is the best policy moving forward. This change will take effect next week.”

Although Tinder prevents people over and under 18 from matching with each other, it is fairly easy to get around that if you’re determined. The app doesn’t verify users’ birthdays, taking it from Facebook when they sign up — so with a fake Facebook account, a 48-year-old could pass themselves off as a 14-year-old. (And vice versa, a 14-year-old could pretend to be 48.)

It’s not the only change afoot at the Match-owned app: Tinder CEO Sean Rad also previously said that it wants to be more trans-friendly, saying that “for a long time we haven’t done enough to give them a good experience. It’s harder for them to get what they are looking for. We have to modify our experience to address that.”

And in April, Tinder started experimented with a group feature, Tinder Social, that lets you match with multiple people. It is currently only available in Australia.

