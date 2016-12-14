Tinder wants to become your next party game by launching its own TV app

Dating app powerhouse Tinder wants to make itself your next party game by launching an app for Apple TV.

If you’re in a relationship, taking your friend’s phone and Tindering for them is a time-honored way of injecting a bit of shallow fun into your romantic life. Now Tinder wants the whole room to get involved by splashing the app on your TV screen, and letting you use the Apple TV remote to swipe.

The Apple TV’s touchpad remote is frustrating to use when you’re trying to navigate most entertainment apps. But it actually seems perfect for Tindering, aside from messaging with matches (which incidentally only works on the mobile app). The touchpad feels designed to swipe left/right.

But when are you going to use this app?

Tinder calls its Apple TV app “the biggest thing to hit family night since Yahtzee,” and advises consulting with your hypothetical aunts and cousins on your matches. But I don’t think family fun is the right way to go.

“Why swipe alone when you can let Aunt Donna have a say?” the company said in a press release. “She’s known you since you were two; she’s watched you grow. If she says you should Swipe Right on that nice girl in the penguin costume, you Swipe Right on that nice girl in the penguin costume.”

I don’t have an Aunt Donna, but letting my family choose my Tinder date sounds like a nightmare.

That said, I can definitely see it being a fun, if niche, activity for friends sitting around before a night out. People already Tinder on other people’s phones, so why not put it up on the big screen.

Here is a video from Tinder showing the interface:

