Tinder Announces It Will Add A Photo Feature That's A Lot Like Snapchat

Tinder, the location-based dating app that lets you swipe “yes” on users you’d want to date announced today it’s adding a feature called Moments, which will let users share Snapchat-like photos with their matches.

Tinder CEO Sean Rad told Bloomberg, “Pictures will disappear within 24 hours.”

Moments will “help users get to know their matches better,” Rad added.

Tinder encourages you to swipe right on the people you find attractive, left on those you don’t. If you and someone else have mutually swiped right on one another, you have the opportunity to chat in a text box. Now, Moments will also be a part of this.

No word yet on when Moments will roll out, but you can read the full story on Moments over at Bloomberg.

