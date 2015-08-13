Tinder admits it 'overreacted' after freaking out on Vanity Fair

Steve Jennings/Getty Tinder co-founder and president Sean Rad.

30+ part tweetstorm last night, virtually screaming at Vanity Fair for a feature in the September issue, Tinder has admitted it ‘overreacted.’

Tinder gave this statement to The New York Times:

While reading the recent Vanity Fair article about today’s dating culture, we were saddened to see that the article didn’t touch upon the positive experiences that the majority of our users encounter daily. Our intention was to highlight the many statistics and amazing stories that are sometimes left unpublished, and, in doing so, we overreacted.

The article, “Tinder and the Dawn of the ‘Dating Apocalypse,'” examined Tinder’s (and other dating apps) effects on “hook-up” culture and dating. It didn’t paint a rosy picture.

It’s worthwhile to note that though it says it overreacted, Tinder didn’t actually apologise, and stands by its crtciticms.

