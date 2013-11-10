This Android App Is 'Ridiculous' And The Creators Know So

To quote its creators, TinCan is “ridiculous.”

It’s an Android app most easily described as “Twitter without the Internet,” sending messages from one phone to another without a connection to a larger system. Messages can only travel between two phones running the app, and it’s proximity-based — message senders and recipients need to be very near to each other for it to work.

On a certain level, sure, TinCan is a silly idea. But in cases of emergency or Internet outage, this type of technology could be incredibly useful. It’s perfect for sending the same message to the a crowd of people in the same place.

This was initially conceived as a Kickstarter project (watch the pitch video below to learn more), but the company met its fundraising goal and the app is already live in Google Play for free right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.