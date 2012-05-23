What Stanford Professor Tina Seelig Told Googlers About Innovation

Photo: Google via YouTube

Stanford professor, neuroscientist and author Tina Seelig, who just published InGenius: A Crash Course On Creativity, recently spoke at Google about innovation.Seelig heads up Stanford’s Technology Ventures Program and says that creativity can be taught — but you have to work at it.



Watch her full presentation here; otherwise here are the highlights:

TRAIN TO BE CREATIVE

When we’re young we’re given information to understand how the world works, but not given a parallel process to learn how to invent new things

REFRAME THE PROBLEM

For example: 5 + 5 = 10 could be reframed as ___ + ___ = 10, which provides infinite possibilities

Einstein said that if given an hour to solve a very important problem, he’d spend 55 minutes framing the problem

The field of astronomy was established by reframing the way we see the universe

ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS

If we don’t ask questions in the right way, we don’t come up with the right answers. It’s all about asking the right question

CHALLENGE ASSUMPTIONS

Most of us come up with first answer and think we’re done, but challenging assumptions is critically important

CONNECT AND COMBINE WHAT’S NOT OBVIOUS

Most people in the world see themselves as “puzzle builders” — if there’s a missing piece, it can’t be done

Entrepreneurs have a different mindset: “If anything can go wrong, fix it”

TO GAIN KNOWLEDGE, BE MORE OBSERVANT

There are always problems and solutions that are right in front of you

HAVE THE RIGHT ATTITUDE

It will give you the confidence, motivation and drive to solve problems

ENVIRONMENT IS CRUCIAL

If you’re not in an environment that stimulates creative thinking, you’re “hosed”

Habitat creates rewards, constraints and incentives

Resources — like communities and processes — are equally important

People get more afraid of failing as an organisation gets bigger

USE ANY AND ALL DATA

After failed experiments, look at what they tell you about the user or customer — instead of just moving on

