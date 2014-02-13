Tina Maze, The Pop Star Who Won Gold In The Olympic Downhill, Is Skiing's Biggest Badass

Tina Maze is the most interesting woman in skiing.

She won the gold medal in the downhill in a historic tie at the Olympics on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old from Slovenia is one of the more volatile figures in the sport. She destroyed everyone in the 2012-13 World Cup season, earning twice as many points as anyone else in the overall standings.

She has also been a source of controversy throughout the years.

In 2012 the Swiss team filed an official protest against her over the full-body underwear that she wore under her suit at a World Cup race in Austria. They claimed that the aerodynamic underwear gave her an unfair competitive advantage. She responded by writing, “NOT YOUR BUSINESS” on her sports bra and flashing it after her run at the next race:

In December of 2012, Maze’s team got in a dust-up with Lindsey Vonn. They claimed Vonn yelled an expletive at Maze after she crossed the finish line, and filed an official protest.

The protest was rejected outright, but the relationship the two has remained testy.

Maze celebrates like a professional wrestler after her runs. The cartwheel is her go-to move:

Playing her ski like a guitar:

Off the mountain, Maze is the most famous Olympians in Slovenia, partly because of her status as a pop star.

Her 2012 song “My Way is My Decision” hit No. 1 on the Slovenia music charts. The music video for it is quite something:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

She also has a line of jewelry:

Post by Zlatarna Celje. Her personal life is hot topic as well. She's currently dating the head of her support team, 46-year-old Italian Andrea Massi. In the middle of a sluggish 2013-14 season on the World Cup circuit, she and Massi fired her coach and hired a new one. She has now regained her form, just in time for the biggest event of the year: [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52fbb98669beddcb05a50601/image.jpg" alt="Tina maze olympics" link="lightbox" size="primary" align="center" clear="true" source="Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.