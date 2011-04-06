Tina Fey's "Bossypants" Hits Shelves Today; Here Are Our 8 favourite Fey Lines

Tina Fey‘s “Bossypants,” with its delicious double-take cover — yup, those are man hands — comes out today.
Her advance, back when she agreed to the book deal, was rumoured to be north of $5 million.
And her prose is likely well worth it, if these great moments are any indication.
Fey's 'Saturday Night Live' sketch 'mum Jeans' was an instant hit for a reason -- it perfectly exemplified her skill for making female humour everyone humour.
During the run-up to the 2008 election, Fey stopped by the Weekend Update desk to bust up the tired sexist claims leveled against Hilary Clinton and instantly coining one of the defining phrases of the campaign. It was almost as iconic as...
It was the opening shot in a barrage that would comedically unravel Sarah Palin -- and it's the most memorable line from Fey's epic run as the would-be veep.
We're using this as our stand-in for 'I want to go to there' and every other great Liz-Lemonism Fey has coined on '30 Rock.' But what's even better than a good Lemon catchphrase is a '30 Rock' line that balloons into something bigger...
The curiously infectious chorus of 'that's a dealbreaker, ladies!' grew into its on beast on '30 Rock,' spawning a talk show for Liz Lemon. And in case you need to evaluate your man, the website still stands.
Fey penned an essay on balancing work and motherhood for The New Yorker in February -- and found space to eviscerate Hollywood's gender gap.
That's Fey at last month's Comedy Awards, after winning Best Actress over Mirren in 'Red.' Melissa Leo, take note: that's how you use the f-word in an acceptance speech.
