Tina Fey Will Write And Produce A New Comedy For NBC

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Tina Fey’s new comedy will star Ellie Kemper of ‘The Office.’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC says it’s ordering 13 episodes of a new comedy created by Tina Fey and starring Ellie Kemper of “The Office.”

The network says Kemper will play a woman who flees a doomsday cult and begins a new life in New York city. The actress had joined “The Office” as Erin the receptionist in the show’s 2009 season.

NBC says Fey created the new series with Robert Carlock, who was an executive producer on her Emmy-winning series “30 Rock.” The pair will join in writing the new comedy and serve as executive producers along with David Miner.

NBC says the new show, as yet untitled, is scheduled to debut in fall 2014.

