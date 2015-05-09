Tina Fey gave David Letterman an incredible send-off last night

Tina Fey made a memorable final appearance on the “Late Show With

David Letterman” Thursday night.

Ahead of the late night show host’s final show on May 2oth, Fey decided to literally give Letterman the clothes off her back.

“Because this is my last time wearing a fancy dress on a talk show, and conforming to gender norms out of respect for you, my gift to you is that I want to give you the dress.”

“You can unzip it,” she told Letterman.

Then this happened:

Fey explained that sheonly wears dresses “out of respect” for Letterman.

“I’m not gonna put on a dress for Jimmy [Fallon]. That’s creepy. He’s like my brother” or “special underwear for James Corden? Not gonna happen.”

“Can I hug you in this?” Fey asked after she stripped down.

“Bye America!”

“This is what we do for you,” Fey concluded.

“God bless you, my dear,” replied Letterman. “Thank you so much.”

Letterman, 68, will host his final show on May 20th.

He recently told Rolling Stone that it’s been hard for him to keep up with the viral content produced by his competition, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

“If you look around at the other people doing it and look at me, it’s almost like a pair of shoes you haven’t worn in a hundred years,” he said. “‘Gee, I think we can probably get rid of these.’ I still enjoy what I’m doing, but I think what I’m doing is not what you want at 11:30 anymore.”

“I hear about things going viral and I think, ‘How do you do that?'” Letterman continued. “I think I’m the blockage in the plumbing.”

On May 20, Letterman will say farewell to his show after 22 years at CBS, with the help of a cadre of big stars, including Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jerry Seinfeld, Oprah Winfrey, and one of the Obamas. Even former nemesis Jay Leno has been invited, according to the magazine, though he has yet to say whether he will make an appearance.

Comedy Central’s former “Colbert Report” host Stephen Colbert will take over “Late Show” on September 8.

