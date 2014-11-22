Netflix Steals Tiny Fey's New Comedy From NBC

Tina Fey’s newest show has a new home before it even aired. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” was set to air on NBC in as a midseason show but has been sold to Netflix, according to Deadline.

In an unprecedented move, the streaming service picked up the series for two seasons.

The comedy will debut in March on Netflix, which is around the same time it was supposed to air on NBC.

“The very construct of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — its offbeat premise, hilarious and rich characters and serialized storytelling — make it a perfect Netflix comedy series,” Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content at Netflix told Deadline. “Tina and Robert’s unique comic voice and sensibility come through in this series and we could not be more excited to present Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt exclusively to Netflix members around the world.”

Deadline describes the series:

“After living in a cult for fifteen years, Kimmy decides to reclaim her life and start over in New York City. Armed with just a backpack, light-up sneakers, and a couple of way-past-due library books, she’s ready to take on a world she didn’t even think existed anymore. Wide-eyed but resilient, nothing is going to stand in her way. She quickly finds a new job (working for 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski), a new roommate (Tituss Burgess, 30 Rock), and a new beginning. The cast also includes Lauren Adams, Sara Chase, Sol Miranda and Emmy winner Carol Kane (Taxi, The Princess Bride).”

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock created the series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.